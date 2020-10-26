Niagara Falls
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are looking into reports of theft and defacing of political signs in the 600 block of Pasadena Avenue. A 65-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, someone damaged two political signs in her front yard and stole her Biden/Harris sign.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a United States Postal Service delivery truck. A mail carrier told police that between 9:35 and 9:52 a.m. Monday, someone broke in their delivery truck by smashing the passenger side window of the vehicle. The carrier told officers that her purse was taken from the truck. Police said it was unknown if any mail had been taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 9:50 p.m. Friday. Paul Michael Prokopich, 40, 1231 Payne Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $138 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a four car crash in the 700 block of Augustus Place at 11:40 p.m. Friday. Miguel Antonio Diaz, 35, 114 63rd St., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Jillian Gable, 33, 1829 North Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $129 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 3 p.m. Saturday. Michael A. Johnson, 37, 3016 Dorchester Road, was charged with petit larceny and unlawful possession of fireworks. He is accused of taking more than $24 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. Police said they also seized a started pistol from inside Johnson’s book bag. Officers said Johnson also had a small quantity of methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest.
