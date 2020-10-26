Police reports
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a brief car chase through the city around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Miguel A. Cruz, 26, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 122, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no driver’s license, no vehicle registration and no insurance.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. An employee told police that two male suspects filled a baby stroller with clothes and then left the store without paying for the items. They were last seen getting into a grey car heading south on Hyde Park Boulevard.
• ROBBERY: Police are looking for one or possibly two suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. A manager said a male suspect entered the store and pointed a silver revolver at her and demanded money from both of the store’s cash registers. After taking cash from the drawers, the suspect fled from the scene with a second male suspect who appeared to have acted as a lookout during the robbery.
