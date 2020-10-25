Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 8:50 a.m. Thursday. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store and took a bottle of hand lotion, then tried to leave without paying for the item. When the employee tried to stop the suspect from leaving, the suspect threw the bottle at him and punched him in the face. The suspect was last seen running through the store’s parking lot and then north on Elmwood Avenue.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 2700 block of Falls Street. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired around 6:19 p.m. Thursday. Officers searching the area said they sound several spent shell casings in the 2700 block alley. There were no reported injuries.
