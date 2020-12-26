Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store at 4:10 p.m. Sunday and took a bottle of Paco Rabanne fragrance without paying for the item. The item was valued at $92. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a second shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. An employee told police that two female suspects entered the store at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 21 and took six bottles of fragrance, valued at $616, without paying for the items. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road on Oct. 15. An employee told police that two female suspects entered the store at 1 p.m. and took 17 bottles of fragrance, valued at $1,744, without paying for the items. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of 17th Street. A 23-year-old man told police that sometime between 9 and 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his car by unknown means. The victim said his wallet and cell phone were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Melissa Adamec, 40, 228 70th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $67 worth of clothing without paying for the items.
