Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue. A 20-year-old man told police that sometime between Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Monday, someone took his dirt bike from the backyard where he was storing it.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8:20 a.m. Saturday. An employee told police that a male suspect entered the store and “loaded up two tote bags with Armor All cleaner (valued at $82)” and walked out without paying for the items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue. A 30-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:45 and 6 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2003 Chevy Avalanche by unknown means. The victim said a bag of tools, a Kindle Fire tablet and some prescription medications were taken from the vehicle.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the 400 block of 27th Street. A 52-year-old woman told officers that she was sitting in her car, at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, when a man approached and asked if she had a cell phone charger. When the victim told the man she did not have a charger, she said he pulled out a black pistol and demanded her cell phone and purse. The woman refused to give up her phone and purse and the man threatened to shoot her. The woman then opened her car door, kicked the man and punched him in the stomach. The man was last seen running south on 27th Street and then east on Orleans Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.