Niagara Falls
• ARSON: Police and fire investigators are looking into the cause of a rubbish fire behind a convenience store in the 1500 block of 18th Street at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Video from nearby surveillance cameras shows a male suspect throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail into a pile of rubbish in the alley behind the store.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident involving ATV racing in the 600 block of 22nd Street at 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Ronald W. Register, 30, 2703 LaSalle Ave., was charged with illegally operating an ATV on a public highway, unregistered ATV, no insurance and second-degree reckless endangerment. Officers said they saw three ATVs swerving in and out of traffic and driving recklessly on Niagara Street. Officers later located the ATVs, parked in the 600 block alley of 22nd Street. Two of the ATV riders attempted to drive away from the officers, but one officer grabbed Register by his backpack and he fell off his vehicle and was taken into custody.
