Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 9600 block of Colvin Boulevard. A representative of a community center told police that sometime between 4 a.m. and 9:24 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into a shed on the center's property by breaking the lock. The victim said a snowblower was taken from the shed. The burglary was captured on video by security cameras on the property.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 9 a.m. Friday. John M. Barker, 31, 30 Hudson St., was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. Barker is accused of taking $3.28 worth of merchandise and violating a notice that barred him from entering the store.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating an attempted burglary in the 3100 block of Buffalo Avenue. An employee of a business told police that sometime between 5:11 and 5:20 a.m. Friday, someone broke into the building by breaking through a garage door. The victim said the burglars tried to remove a large number of bags containing hemp but were unsuccessful. Police said an alarm system was activated at the time of the burglary, but a private security company did not notify police of the break-in.
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda man was arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Robert N. Ward, 21, 271 Payne Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking two cases of beer without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 19th Street. A 21-year-old man told officers that he was walking in that area, at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, when he was approached by a male suspect who asked him, "What's up now?" The victim said the suspect then pulled out a knife and "sliced" him across his face. The man told police he kicked his assailant, knocking him to the ground before running from the area. The victim said in the last two weeks he has been having trouble with his neighbors and others in the 19th Street area. He said he has been stabbed in the left arm, intentionally run over with an SUV and beaten with a baseball bat during that time period.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 42-year-old man told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2019 Chevy Impala by unknown means. The victim said two cell phone chargers and some coins were taken from the car.
