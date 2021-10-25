Niagara Falls
LARCENY: A Packard Road business reported an employee had items stolen from an employee locker sometime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday. The employee reported the lock and recessed handle broken off and $2,000 in cash from a football pool missing.
LARCENY: Sometime between 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 and 8 a.m. Thursday Oct. 21 construction tools and wire valued $3,780 were taken from a job site in the 300 block of Niagara street.
GOLF CART JOY RIDE: Police recovered a golf cart taken from a Porter Road Golf Course and seen being driven around Portage Road. The cart is valued at $3,500 and had about $500 in damage.
ROAD RAGE: At 6:25 p.m. Friday, a motorist in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard said he pulled into an apartment complex parking lot after allegedly being cut off in traffic by a motorcyclist. As he spoke to the cyclist, a passenger from the bike allegedly jumped in his vehicle, put it in gear, spiked the gas and jumped out. The vehicle traveled across four lanes of Niagara Falls Boulevard taking out two post office signs and striking a utility pole. Damage to the care was estimated at $200. The investigation is continuing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: At about 4 p.m. Friday, an employee of a business in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue reported a customer, confronted for attempting to pass allegedly counterfeit money, tried to grab the money back unsuccessfully and left the story in anger, punching the door on the way out and causing about $200 in damage.
MESSING WITH TRAFFIC: A 28-year-old female was arrested at about 8 p.m. Saturday for allegedly walking in and out of traffic near a motel in the 6800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. She told police she thought it was funny, did it again, and asked to be arrested. Police obliged and charged Amber Leigh Oliver, 6817 Niagara Falls Blvd. Apt. 2 with disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.
VEHICLE VIOLATIONS: Michael Jerome Crumpton, 28, 1359 Calumet Ave. was charged with operating an unlicensed vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and excessively tinted windows after being stopped on 9th Street in Niagara Falls.
BROKEN WINDOW: Sometime between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday someone smashed a window in the 1600 block of Pine Avenue. It was called in by a bystander. Entry to the building did not appear to have been made.
PURSUIT: An officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of a Lewiston Road convenience store with excessively tinted window. The vehicle ignored flashing lights and drove on Depot Street to 10th Street with police in pursuit as it continued on Highland and Centre and came to a stop in the 1000 black of Garden Ave. Michael Antwon Brewer, 33, was charged with equipment violation, safety glass, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle; motor vehicle violation, no license; operating without insurance, operating with license and registration suspended and failure to deliver license and registration.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Sometime between 11:30 Saturday and 7:55 a.m. Sunday, a resident of the 1700 block of 16th Street heard a loud bang. She investigated and didn’t see anything. In the morning, she found the outer pane of a double-pane window shattered. Damage is estimated at $75.
PETIT LARCENY: A resident of the 500 block of Fourth Street reported someone broke a rear window of his home sometime between 7 p.m. friday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday and stole a vacuum cleaner.
