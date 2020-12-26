Niagara Falls
• ARMED ROBBERY: Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Niagara Street. A 23-year-old woman told officers that she was walking to the bus stop, at 6:05 a.m. Thursday when she was approached by a male suspect. The victim said the suspect pulled out a black handgun and said, “Give me everything.” The victim said she gave the suspect her cell phone, her book bag and her bus fare. The suspect was last seen running west on Niagara Street.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Fairfield Avenue. A 58-year-old woman told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday someone broke into her 2015 Honda Accord by unknown means. The victim said a bag of adult clothing was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of South Avenue. A 53-year-old man told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:59 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his 1999 Ford F-150 pick-up truck by smashing the rear driver’s-side window. The victim said a portable air compressor was taken from the truck.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after he was found asleep in his car in a convenience store parking lot in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 10 a.m. Thursday. William J.W. Davis, 44, 172 81st St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Police said they found several open bottles of Molson beer in the car.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after fleeing from police who were investigating a “suspicious person” report in the 2700 block of Woodlawn Avenue at 3 a.m. Friday. Raymond Lamar Skinner, 33, 1815 Willow Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of burglar tools. Skinner reportedly had two wire cutters and a large spike in his possession when police took him into custody. He also had a large bag which contained various items including a cell phone, a cell phone case, a watch and a prescription bottle.
