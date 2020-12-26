Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Independence Avenue. A 38-year-old woman told police that some time between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6:57 p.m. Sunday someone broke into her car by unknown means. The victim said some change was taken.
• MENACING: Police are investigating an incident in the 700 block of 10th Street. A 50-year-old woman told officers that she became involved in an altercation with another woman at 4 p.m. Sunday. At the same time, a male suspect approached her and pointed a small black revolver at her. The man told the victim that if she “touched” the other woman, he would shoot her.
• ARREST: A Cheektowaga man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 9:33 a.m. Monday. Joseph M. Pyc, 28, 509 Marilla St., was charged with third-degree robbery, petit larceny and resisting arrest. Pyc is accused of taking more than $14 worth of 4-Loko drinks and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. He is also accused of knocking a store security officer to the ground and running from police.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. A 49-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9:15 a.m. Thursday someone broke into her shed by prying off a padlock. The victim said a nail gun, a weed trimmer, an air compressor and a circular saw were taken from the shed.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2900 block of Lewiston Road. A 22-year-old woman told police that some time between 10 p.m. Oct. 14 and 1:32 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2007 Volkswagen by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after police said they found him lying in the roadway in the 1600 block of Falls Street with his genitals exposed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Beauford W. Weaver, 47, 104 Hewitt Ave., was charged with exposure of a person. Witnesses told police that prior to their arrival, Weaver was trying to lure a juvenile into his vehicle. The witnesses said the juvenile ran away but returned with an “older male” who punched Weaver several times, knocking him to the ground. Police said Weaver appeared to be highly intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.