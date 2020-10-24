Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 300 block of Third Street. A restaurant employee told police that sometime between 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday someone threw a brick through a large window on the side of the restaurant. The cost of replacing the window was estimated at $600.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue. A 30-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said a 40-inch TV and 16 cans of baby formula were taken from the apartment.
