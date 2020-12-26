Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue. A 49-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 a.m. Thursday someone broke into her shed by prying off a padlock. The victim said a nail gun, a weed trimmer, an air compressor and a circular saw were taken from the shed.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2900 block of Lewiston Road. A 22-year-old woman told police that some time between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1:32 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2007 Volkswagen by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after police said they found him lying in the roadway in the 1600 block of Falls Street with his genitals exposed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Beauford W. Weaver, 47, 104 Hewitt Ave., was charged with exposure of a person. Witnesses told police that prior to their arrival, Weaver was trying to lure a juvenile into his vehicle. The witnesses said the juvenile ran away but returned with an "older male" who punched Weaver several times, knocking him to the ground. Police said Weaver appeared to be highly intoxicated.
