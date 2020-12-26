Niagara Falls
• THEFTS: Police are investigating a pair of thefts of Chevy Silverado pickup trucks in the city’s LaSalle section. Both vehicles were taken between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The owners of both vehicles told police that their trucks were parked and locked and that they had possession of the keys for them. One of the trucks was located at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue.
• THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of a half dozen catalytic converters from vehicles at an auto repair shop in the 6000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. An employee told officers that the thefts occurred between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said all the vehicles were stored in a secured area. The value of the stolen converters was estimated at $9,200.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A 52-year-old man told officers that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into a garage where he was storing tools by forcing open a door. The victim said $900 worth of tools were taken.
• ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested after a witness said they stopped her in the act of stealing a car in the 2900 block of Whirlpool Street at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Tiffany Hughes, 43, 605 Lisbon Ave., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. A witness told police they saw Hughes enter a vehicle and alerted the car’s owner. The owner of the vehicle said he confronted Hughes and told her he was “calling the police” and Hughes replied, “I am the police.” When Falls police officers arrived on the scene and asked Hughes “what she planned to do” when she got into the car, she replied, “Start the car and take it.”
