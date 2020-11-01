Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 31-year-old man told police that sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2007 Ford Mustang by unknown means. The victim said the vehicle’s handicap placard was taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Division Street. A 30-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:30 and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his unidentified vehicle by unknown means. The victim said an Xbox games system, two video games, a pair of sneakers and an Air Pod were taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 48-year-old woman told police that sometime between 5:30 and 6:35 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2018 Chevy Silverado by smashing the passenger side window, The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday. Stanley Robert Dikcis, 34, 6689 Walmore Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking $366 worth of perfume with out paying for the merchandise. Dikcis was also charged on 12 outstanding arrest warrants.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after witnesses said they saw him breaking into a vehicle in the 400 block alley between Third and Fourth streets at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday. Haroutig Otabachian, 44, 403 Ninth St., Apt. 3, was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.