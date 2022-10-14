Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 5 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his garage by kicking-in the main entrance door. The victim said a chainsaw, a leaf blower, a snow blower and some tools were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 1 and 5 a.m Thursday, someone broke into the garage associated with his business by kicking-in a fence and a door. The victim said a lawnmower, three bikes, a leaf blower, a weed whacker and a gas can were taken form the garage.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A property manager told officers that sometime between 4:20 and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects broke into a vending machine using a crowbar in a laundry room at his building. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras. In addition to damaging the vending machine, the victim said the suspects took $35 in coins and $250 in chips and snacks.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8 and 11:45 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said an electric bicycle, valued at $2,500, was taken from the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.