Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Darryl Ray Green, 33, 421 12th St. Apt.1, was was charged with petit larceny and trespass. He is accused of taking more than $113 worth of body wash without paying for the merchandise.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 700 block of 10th Street. A 43-year-old man told officers that he was walking home at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, when a male suspect approached him and asked for money. The victim and the suspect then fought and the victim bit the suspect on the hand, while the suspect stabbed him.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in he 500 block of 18th Street. A 26-year-old woman told police that sometime between 11 and 11:56 p.m. Saturday, someone shoot at her car, striking the right tail light. Police said they observed a possible bullet hole in the right tail light of a 2006 Ford Focus.
