Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police caught him driving a stolen vehicle near the Seneca Casino parking garage in the 500 block of Niagara Street at 11:20 a.m,. Tuesday. Xavier Terrell Faura, 27, 1890 Linwood Ave., upper, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A male victim told officers that he parked his 2005 GMC Sierra in a lot in the 800 block of Portage Road, at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday and left the keys in the ignition and the engine running while he went inside a store. The man said when he came out of the store, the vehicle was gone. Police said they tried to stop Faura in the casino parking lot, but he ran from the stolen vehicle. Officers said they chased Faura through an alley and backyards between Fourth and Fifth streets. Police said Faura then laid down on the ground on Fifth Street and was taken into custody. Faura told the officers, “I know I committed a crime and would have kept running, but my legs were giving out.”
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the area of11th Street and Pierce Avenue at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday. Mark Anthony Nickles, 24, 726 91st St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal impersonation. Nickles is accused of violating a court order and giving officers an incorrect name when asked to identify himself.
