Niagara Falls
• INCIDENT: Falls police arrested a city man early Monday morning after they saw him throw a glass bottle at a car following an argument in a fast food business’ drive-thru. Farid R. Singleton, 39, 424 9th St., Apt. 1, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct about 12:45 a.m. Monday. An officer said while on patrol he saw two men in separate cars arguing with each other while in line at a fast food drive-thru. After both men got their food and were driving away, the officer said Singleton stopped, got out of his vehicle and threw the bottle at the rear passenger-side window of the other vehicle. The bottle caused an estimated $200 in damage to the vehicle. Singleton said the argument started after the other man hit the rear of his car. The other driver denied a collision occurred and officers could find no corresponding damage on the vehicles.
• DWI: Jahneya R. Carter, 23, 29D Packard Court, was charged with DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, drinking alcohol in a moving vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and several other traffic offenses following a hit-and-run accident at 22nd Street and Forest Avenue early Monday morning, according to Falls police. Officers responded to the crash site on 22nd Street where a car was heavily damaged about 4:20 a.m.. Police found the striking vehicle with heavy front-end damage unoccupied on Forest Avenue. While examining the vehicle, officers said Carter approached them from the side of a house, told them she had backed into something and handed them her car keys. She failed field sobriety tests and her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14%. Officers noted the damage to her car matched up with the damage to the car on 22nd Street. It was also discovered that Carter was driving with a suspended license.
• THEFT: The owner of a Main Street laundromat told officers that a man that frequently comes in to charge his cell phone walked out with a $200 laundry cart on Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.