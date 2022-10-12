Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of Mackenna Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday someone broke into his 1996 Chevy van by unknown means. The victim said a quantity of tools, all valued together at $17,650, were taken from the van.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an encounter with police in the area of 17th Street and Ferry Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Friday. Brendan M. Reece, 33, no known address, was charged with possession of burglar tools. Officers said Reece was in possession of tools that are commonly used to break in to vehicles and had four credit/debits cards that were not in his name.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in somewhere on Walnut Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 2 and 3:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault at the corner of 18th Street and Niagara Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was standing in front of a convenience store at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was stabbed in his upper left chest by a male suspect. Officers said they later determined that the victim was not telling them the truth about the stabbing incident, and the victim told them, “I don’t wanna sign a statement of anything. I’ll be real with you, it didn’t happen (at 18th Street and Niagara Avenue). You know how it goes man. It’s the streets.”
• ARREST: A Falls man was charged with multiple traffic violations after a traffic stop in the 600 block of 20th Street at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Jashawn T. Prather, 18, of Willow Ave., was charged with reckless driving, failure to signal turn, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, insufficient tail lamps, driving wrong way on a one-way street and no driver’s license. Officers said Prather, the driver of a 2012 Ford Escape, led them on a brief high-speed chase after they first attempted to stop him. When the vehicle stopped, police said a juvenile suspect ran from the van with a purple book bag. Inside the vehicle, police recovered an empty Glock handgun magazine, a handgun light and several rounds of ammunition.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of 20th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2017 Chevy TRX by smashing one of the vehicle’s windows. The victim said a pack of cigarettes was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 35th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by smashing a window on the front porch. The victim said nothing was taken from the home, but three TVs, a coffee table, a glass-top stove and a microwave were all damaged.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the City Market at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday. A male victim told officers that he was in the drive-thru line of a fast food restaurant when a male suspect walked up and shot him with an airsoft gun. The victim said the suspect was complaining that he was holding-up the line of vehicles in the drive-thru.
