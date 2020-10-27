Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he was stopped by police for operating a dirt bike in the 3200 block of Ely Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Thursday. Howard M. Coke, 28, 2526 Walnut Ave., was charged with reckless driving, unregistered ATV and operating an ATV without a helmet.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Niagara Avenue. A 38-year-old man told officers that he had remote-started his 2018 Chevy Impala and was approaching the vehicle at 5:45 p.m. Thursday when a male suspect walked toward the car and pulled out a black handgun. The armed suspect then got into the running vehicle and drove away, going east toward Hyde Park Boulevard.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 4700 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 27-year-old man told police that his car was struck from behind by another vehicle, at 6:17 p.m. Thursday after the driver of the other vehicle had been closely following him. The victim said both vehicles stopped and pulled over after the accident, but when he got out of his car, the driver of the other car confronted him and punched him in the face. The victim also suffered a broken ankle, when the other driver “stomped “ on his ankle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a store in the 2300 block of Pine Avenue. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm activation at 4:30 a.m. Friday and found a front window of the business smashed out. The report by officers did not indicate whether anything was taken from the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.