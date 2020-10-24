Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Thike Maleek Jackson, 29, 2623 Welch Ave., was charged with petit larceny. Jackson is accused of taking more than $13 worth of steaks without paying for them.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 66th Street. An employee of the Niagara Falls School Board told police that sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a Ford F-350 pick-up truck owned by the board of education.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday. Pamela Lyn Ahrens, 42, 1559 Beech Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $159 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
