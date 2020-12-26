Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 9400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 46-year-old woman told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 7:40 a.m. Thursday., someone took the front passenger side tire off of her 2013 Kia Rio.
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism at the Hyde Park Golf Course. A course manager told police that between Oct.4 and 5, someone created ruts and tears in the 4th Green by driving an ATV on it.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police found him with a loaded gun in the emergency room of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Vincent Richard Crampton, 55, 9807 Porter Road Apt.107, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1000 block of South Avenue. A 46-year-old man told police that sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. a female suspect took his pet garter snake and some cash that had been hidden. under the snake's cage.
