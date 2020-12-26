Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a traffic stop in the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Brandon R. Steinman, 26, 231 80th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated as a felony because of a previous DWI conviction in the past 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to take a breath test.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Eighth Street. An 18-year-old man told police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Monday and 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2017 Honda Civic by smashing the driver’s-side rear window. The victim said four Nike sweatshirts, valued at $100, were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after police responded to a report of a “burglary in progress” in the 500 block of 20th Street on Wednesday. Rita M. Zaker, 42, 423 19th St., was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Witnesses said they saw Zaker use a ladder to enter a home through a window. Police said they then caught Zaker running down an alleyway with a TV in her hands.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 600 block of 19th Street. A 55-year-old man told officers that he was in the area at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday when two male suspects attacked him and tried to rob him. The victim said he fought with the suspects, who then ran away through a backyard in the 600 block of 20th Street.
• ARREST: A Wheatfield man was arrested on multiple charges after an accident at 66th Street and Buffalo Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Michael J. Kern, 24, 2587 Ferchen St., was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, refusing to take a breath test and first-degree leaving the scene of an injury accident.
• BURGLARY: Officers are looking into an apartment break-in in the 500 block of 21st Street. A 27-year-old man said he and his girlfriend were awakened at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, when they heard their daughter crying. When they entered the child’s bedroom, they saw a male suspect who then jumped out of the window. The man said the window does not lock properly. No one was hurt and nothing was taken during the incident.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A 52-year-old man told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6:20 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2003 Chrysler Concorde by smashing the driver’s side rear window. The victim said several bags of empty cans were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 29. Rita M. Zaker, 42, 472 Sixth St., Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $49 worth of steaks without paying for them.
