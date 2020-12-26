Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Ann Wassif, 37, 2608 Joann Court, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $56 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue. Patrol officers said they rsponded to a call of "multiple shots fired" in the area of Walnut Avenue and 19th Street at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Initial reports were of 8 to 10 gunshots and people running from the area. At least one bullet crashed through the front window of a home and smashed a TV.
