Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A 64-year-old man told that sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, someone stole a Christmas tree that he had purchased and delivered to his elderly mother.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a theft from the 2400 block of Independence Avenue. A 37-year-old woman told police that sometime between 9 and 11:30 a.m. On Nov. 18, someone removed a box of merchandise from her front porch. The value of the merchandise was more than $300.
