Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Police are looking for a suspect in a theft in the 2400 block of Independence Avenue at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman told officers that she put down a tote on the sidewalk so she could put her children into her car. The victim said a male suspect walked up and took her wallet out of the tote and walked away in the company of a female suspect. Police have identified the female suspect.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m Tuesday. Kathy A. Sandstrom, 40, 557 78th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $54 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A tourist told police that sometime between 8 and 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2020 Toyota Camry by unknown means. The victim said four cell phones and a debit card were taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into three vehicle break-ins in the 100 and 200 block of 59th Street. The break-ins occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Police said computer repair equipment and loose change was taken from the vehicles.
