Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of 65th Street. A 50-year-old woman told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:20 p.m. Sunday someone broke into her 2007 Ford Edge by smashing the front passenger-side window. The victim said an air pump, a battery charger and some change was taken from the vehicle.
• FIRE: Police are investigating a car fire in the 1200 block of Niagara Street at 2 a.m. Monday, The driver of the vehicle, a 2009 Jaguar XF told officers the car was stolen from the 1100 block of 19th Street two hours earlier. The car was fully involved in flames and a total loss. The investigation is continuing.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. Monday. John J. Smith, 55, 1549 Beech Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $63 worth of health care products without paying for the items.
