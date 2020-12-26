Niagara Falls
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are investigating a series of car break-ins in the 500 block of Seventh Street. Six cars were targeted by having their front passenger side windows smashed between 10 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. All the vehicle owners told police that nothing was taken from the damaged vehicles.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1700 block alley between Ashland and LaSalle avenues. A 49-year-old man told police he was walking in that area, at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, when he was approached by a male suspect who shouted, “I am going to kill you.” and then pulled out a large green and silver knife. The victim said the suspect lunged at him and tried to stab him. The man said he and the suspect ended up on the ground, where they “tussled” and then he was able to break free and run across 19th Street. The victim said, as he fled, the suspect was able to slash him on his back, causing a laceration.
• ARREST: A Grand Island man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday. Adam W. Gennus, 34, 2376 Long Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $64 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
