MENACING: Police are investigating a menacing incident in the 500 block of 22nd Street. A female victim told officers that she was getting in her car, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she was approached by a male suspect who pointed a pistol at her. The victim said the suspect told her not to scream and asked, "You Joey's baby mom?" When the victim said, "No.", the suspect asked, "Where he at?" Before the victim could answer, the suspect heard sirens in the distance and ran away, westbound.
BLOTTER: Police reports for Nov. 11
