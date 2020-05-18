Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident ay a motel in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Crystal Monique Siner, 40, 1146 Niagara Ave. upper, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The assistant manager of the motel told officers accused staff at the property of stealing "her stuff." When the assistant manger told Siner no one had taken her stuff, Siner reportedly began attacking her, punching her in the face and then taking a machine used to make room keys. Police said they recovered the room key machine from Siner when they took her into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.