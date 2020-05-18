Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Niagara Street at 10 a.m. Monday. Jermine G. Johnson, 41, !967 Niagara St., was charged with second-degree menacing. A 44-year-old man told police that Johnson had threatened him with a hammer.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:53 p.m. Monday. Jocelyn M. Gondek, 26, 6415 Woodside Place, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $65 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 6:29 p.m.Monday. Jessica V. Salada-Siracuse, undisclosed age and address, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $59 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
