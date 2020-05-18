Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Ontario Avenue. A 65-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 8 p.m. April 27 and 4 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her rental property by breaking a window on a rear door. The victim said a 32 inch flat screen TV was taken from the property.
• ARREST: A Tonawanda woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Noelle Marie Russell, 25, 74 Longfellow Court, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $308 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
