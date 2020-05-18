• MENACING: Officers are looking for a suspect who threatened a couple in the 500 block of 16th Street. A 37-year-old woman told police that she and her boyfriend were walking in the area, at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, when a male suspect in a pick-up truck pulled up and asked, "What are you doing on my block?" The victim said that before she could answer, the suspect said, "Leave before I shoot you." and pulled out a black hand gun. The suspect pointed the gun at the couple and drove away, northbound toward Pine Avenue,
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a weapons charge after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 3 a.m. Sunday. Dmitri Lydell Traylor, 33, 1828 Linwood Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, imprudent speed and a window tint violation. Drug charges against Traylor are pending. Officers said Traylor led them on a brief chase, telling them he fled because he had "a little weed" in his SUV. Traylor told the officers, " I was smoking a blunt, joyriding around." While searching Traylor's vehicle, officers found a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, a plastic bag with loose ammunition and seven ounces of marijuana.
