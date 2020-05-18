Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after reportedly threatened to shoot a 14-year-old boy and his friend. Mark J. Letty, 62, 487 26th St., was charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. The victim's mother told police that Letty made the threat while holding a 12 gauge shotgun in the 400 block of 26th Street at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Letty told police that he was defending himself because the 14-year-old had threatened to kill him.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating a reported assault in the 400 block of 15th Street. A 51-year-old man told officers that he was visiting a friend, at 4 p.n. Sunday, when he was confronted by two suspects who began beating him. The victim said the suspects hit him several times in the face and head and then left.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 2400 block of Niagara Street. A 19-year-old man told officers that he was in the area, at 6 p.m. Friday, when a male suspect came up behind him and pushed him to the ground. The victim said he gave the suspect his cell phone and the man ran west on Niagara Street.
