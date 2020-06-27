Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in a building in the 3100 block of Pine Avenue. A tenant in the building told officers that sometime between 5:05 and 6:09 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into a business in the building by smashing the glass in the front door. An employee of the business told police that two cash registers had been taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3300 block of D Street. A 53-year-old woman told police that sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her unlocked 2011 Toyota Sienna. The victim said her driver’s license, benefit card and two credit cards were taken from the vehicle.
