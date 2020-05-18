Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:02 p.m. Friday. Shaquina Shameka Hill, 31, 2911 Greenview Terrace, was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary. She is accused of taking more than $193 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 20th Street. A 30-year-old woman told officers she was at her cousin's home, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when she got into an argument with a number of others guests. The victim said as she went to leave the house, she was jumped and stabbed multiple times. Police reported the victim had stab wounds to her left forehead, left side of her neck, left upper arm and cuts and bruises on her other extremities.
