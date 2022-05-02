Niagara Falls
GRAND LARCENY: A resident of the 1100 block of Ferry Avenue reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2001 Ford F-150 sometime Friday overnight. Necessary exhaust system repairs were estimated at $1,700
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Sometime between Wednesday and Friday someone smashed the rear passenger window on a 2018 Toyota parked at a Third Street hotel. Nothing was taken.
GRAND LARCENY: A Niagara Street resident reported sometime between Wednesday and Friday, someone entered a fenced area of his property and removed the catalytic converter from his 1980 Mercedes. Damage was estimated at $1,700.
SUSPECTED DRUGS: At about 2 p.m. Friday, two officers assigned to GIVE patrol observed a UHAUL with Arizona plates traveling at high speed on 19th Street near Ashland. Officers followed and executed a traffic stop. Lester D. Florence was found to be in possession of what police described as a large quantity of cash as well as a suspicious white powdery substance. Florence, 33, of 1637 Weston Ave. was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and a motor vehicle license violation. Narcotics charges may be pending.
SHOTS FIRED: Police recovered five shell casings in the 1000 block of 22nd Street at about 7:30 p.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.
PURSE SNATCHED: A woman leaving a restaurant where she worked at about 9:20 Friday night was walking in the 800 block of 19th Street when she was approached by a trio of males. One of them snatched her purse which contained a cell phone, some cash and a couple credit cards. She was knocked to the ground and suffered scrapes and bruises.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A man told police he got out of work at 4 a.m. Saturday and parked his car at Ferry and Second so he could ride his skateboard in the quiet of the night. Someone smashed a window on his car and stole good including skateboard wheels, cash and headphones valued at a total of about $250.
PETIT LARCENY: Sometime between Thursday and Saturday, someone entered a locked VW in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue and stole camping gear valued at about $300.
PETIT LARCENY: A Calumet Ave. resident reported someone entered her spare bedroom and took a couple leather jackets and some Air Jordans. She suspected a housing authority employee. No exact time fo the theft was available.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: At about 1 a.m. Sunday, a Walnut Avenue resident reported someone fired two bullets through her bedroom window.
