Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Norwood Avenue. A 39-year-old woman told police that home surveillance video showed a suspect breaking into her 2019 Jeep Cherokee at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said her wallet was taken from the SUV.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of Norwood Avenue. A 42-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into her 2016 Lexus RX 350 by unknown means. The victim said less than $5 in change was taken from the SUV.
