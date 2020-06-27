Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 4800 block of University Court. A 27-year-old woman told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Impala by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Tonawanda man was arrested after an incident in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday. Jonathon T. VanVolkenburg, 39, 119 Stoneleigh Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was obstructing traffic while panhandling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.