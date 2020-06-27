• Cops sig
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 4800 block of University Court. A 27-year-old woman told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2007 Chevrolet Impala by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.

• ARREST: A Tonawanda man was arrested after an incident in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday. Jonathon T. VanVolkenburg, 39, 119 Stoneleigh Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was obstructing traffic while panhandling.

