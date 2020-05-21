Niagara Falls
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a business in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue. Officers said they found a rear door to the business open, at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and checked the building but found no one inside. The business owner told police the business had been ransacked and that a lottery machine and vending machines had been broken into. He said that a laptop computer, nine flat-screen TVs were taken, and another TV was damaged and that an ATM had been pried open and left in pieces.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 300 block of 79th Street at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday. Ernest L. Nelson, 27, 8305 Buffalo Ave., Apt. F-2, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and imprudent speed.
• ROBBERY: Officers are looking into a robbery at a convenience store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A clerk told police that a male suspect entered her store at 1 a.m. Wednesday and jumped over the front counter. The clerk said the suspect grabbed an undetermined number of packs of Newport 100 cigarettes and then fled from the store, going east down the alley behind the business. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.