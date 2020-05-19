Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested twice after shoplifting incidents at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Jimmy W. Taylor, 37, 2209 Niagara Ave., was charged with petit larceny in each case. He is accused of taking more than $224 worth of merchandise without paying for the items in the two incidents. Police said Taylor also had a quantity of suspected drugs in his possession when he was taken into custody.
• ARREST: A Indiana woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Monday. Cassie M. Fusco, 32, 3759 West 73rd Place, Merrillville, Indiana, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $228 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
