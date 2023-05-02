Police sig

Niagara Falls

• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 13th Street.

A male victim told officers that sometime between April 10 and 10 a.m. April 24, someone broke into the vacant house he was renovating by breaking a side door and smashing a window.

The victim said $2,000 worth of damage was done to the interior of the home.

• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Officers said she fought with them as they took her into custody and then spit blood at them.

She was also accused of taking more than $51 worth of energy drinks without paying for the items.

