Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 13th Street.
A male victim told officers that sometime between April 10 and 10 a.m. April 24, someone broke into the vacant house he was renovating by breaking a side door and smashing a window.
The victim said $2,000 worth of damage was done to the interior of the home.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday.
The 29-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Officers said she fought with them as they took her into custody and then spit blood at them.
She was also accused of taking more than $51 worth of energy drinks without paying for the items.
