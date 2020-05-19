Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Sunday. Alexandra Pryor, 23, 2957 Ontario Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $225 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:16 p.m. Sunday. Dallis Chatmon, 20, 2435 Ontario Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $145 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• FOUND PROPERTY: Officers are looking into the discovery of a handgun in the 3200 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A man told police he was cutting the lawn of his rental property at 4:40 p.m. Saturday when he found a black bag "stashed" between a fence and a tree at the rear of his property. The man said when he moved the bag, a sliver handgun fell out of it. The gun was described as a silver 9 mm Ruger with a loaded ammunition clip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.