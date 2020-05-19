Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Buffalo woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Jennifer L. Szewczyk, 33, 91 Greene St., lower, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking a nail gun and table saw without paying for the items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his 2019 Chevy Silverado by smashing his passenger side rear window. The victim said a laptop computer was taken from the vehicle.
