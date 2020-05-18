Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 500 block of 30th Street. A 53-year-old delivery driver told officers he was dropping off a food order, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he was confronted by four male suspects. The victim said the suspects began kicking and punching him and then took the food he was delivering and a small amount of cash. The suspects then ran south toward Ferry Avenue.
• SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 15th Street. A 52-year-old woman told police that she was at home, at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, when she heard two loud pops and breaking glass. The victim said she then discovered a hole in her front window and an adjoining wall. No one was injured in the incident.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 24-year-old Boston man told police that sometime between 1:50 and 2:43 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his 2019 Kia Niro by smashing a window in the vehicle. The victim said some cash was taken from the car.
