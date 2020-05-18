Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident allegedly involving a shotgun in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jammie Ann Pryor, 38, 2218 Pierce Ave., was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and may face an additional charge of second-degree menacing. A 43-year-old man told police he was "assisting" another man when Pryor told him to leave her property and pointed a shotgun at him. Pryor, who police said was hostile and uncooperative, denied having a shotgun.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday. Carla Michelle Matthews, 33, 1816 Willow Ave., Apt. 2, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $74 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 45-year-old Utah woman told police that sometime between midnight and noon Tuesday, someone broke into her 2013 Kia Soul by smashing the front passenger side window. The victim said a laptop computer, her cell phone and two backpacks were taken from the vehicle.
