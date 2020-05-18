Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Jennifer Marie Lamoy, 43, 3658 Ferry Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $42 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue at 2:55 p.m. Monday. Deirdre Anselm, 54, 460 Third St. Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1000 block of 85th Street. A 33-year-old woman told officers that a group of teenagers came to her home, at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, and attacked her with a baseball bat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.