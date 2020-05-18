Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:29 p.m. Sunday. Ronald M. Tucker, 55, 7459 Buffalo Ave., was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest. Tucker is accused of taking more than $420 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and running away from police as they attempted to question him.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:29 p.m. Sunday. Jason H. George. 39, 241 Niagara St., was charged with petit larceny. George is accused of taking more than $66 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
