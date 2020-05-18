Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating an apparent attempted burglary at the LaSalle Library, in the 8700 of Buffalo Avenue. Officers responded to a security alarm at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered a second floor window pushed out. Police said it dd not appear that anyone entered the library.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after an assault in the 8200 block of Buffalo Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. Reginald Stuart Wilcoxen, 53, 2180 Amy Drive, Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and third and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Wilcoxen is accused of repeatedly punching a 39-year-old woman. Police also said he had 10 grams of crack cocaine and $4,623 in his possession when he was taken into custody. Wilcoxen told police he “doesn’t work” and that the cash was “COVID money.”
