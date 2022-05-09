Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls man faces charges after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Memorial Parkway at noon Friday. Desjohn Anthony Ferguson, 21, 423 22nd st. Apt. 1, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a police scanner and no inspection. Officers said they stopped Ferguson because the vehicle he was driving is known to frequent hot spots identified by the Gun Involved Violence Enforcement (GIVE) initiative. Ferguson is also not the registered owner of the vehicle.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he refused police orders to disperse from the corner of 71st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, at 11:50 p.m. Friday, where officers were investigating complaints of ATV/dirt bike racing, vehicles doing burnouts and the "blasting" of loud music. James M. DiTillio, 22, 427 19th St., was charged with disorderly conduct.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 15th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9:50 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her shed by cutting the lock off the door. The victim said gardening equipment and hand tools, valued at $1,350, were taken from the shed.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Whitney Avenue. A male victim said that sometime between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said five batteries and a charger were taken from the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.